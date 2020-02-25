Tour de Brew QC cycling benefit has new features for 2020

The 7th annual Tour de Brew QC is set for Saturday, May 2, and the fundraising bicycle ride will boast several new features.
Since 2014, the event has raised more than $100,000 for cancer programs in the area. People come from all over the country to take part, said organizer Tina Anderson of Bettendorf, whose 13-year-old daughter, Katie, died in 2007 from an inoperable brain-stem tumor, leaving her wanting to give back to other families affected by cancer.
“I would say 98% of people who ride have a connection to cancer — a family member or friend,” Anderson said this week. “They’re out there riding for somebody; they come out and ride for someone who can’t.”
In 2018, 563 riders took part, an all-time high, Anderson said. Last year’s flooding had an effect on the numbers; Tour de Brew was postponed to May 25, and 385 riders participated.
The 2020 route will cover about 45 miles in both Iowa and Illinois, and for the first time, the packet pickup will start the night before. It is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Icons, 124 18th St., Rock Island, and a pre-ride beer tasting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Icons courtyard. It will cost $10 for registered riders and $25 for others.
Packet pickup will resume May 2 at Icons. Cool Beanz will sell coffee; breakfast burritos donated by TPC Cash-N-Carry will be sold; and riders will be sent off at 9 a.m.
Many spots along the route will feature drink and food specials, live music and games, Anderson said. The stops will be:
- Bent River Tasting Room, 512 24th St., Rock Island.
- The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium, 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City.
- Midwest Ale Works, 537 12th Ave., East Moline.
- Bad Boyz and Rebellion, and Galena Brewing, 1534 River Drive, Moline.
- My Place the Pub, 4405 State St., Riverdale.
- Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
- Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island.
- Icons, where a post-race party will take place. It will include live music and a silent auction.
You have free articles remaining.
“Moving to Rock Island made a lot of sense to us,” Anderson said of moving the start and stop locations. “Icons definitely has the space we can continue to grow for a little bit.”
“They have an amazing courtyard out the back door. It’s a little more private, can be enclosed, allow us have beer tasting,” she said. “That’s new for us; we get a lot of people from out of town.”
In the first six years, Tour de Brew has raised money for the Children’s Cancer Connection, LiveStrong at local YMCAs, Camp Kesem at Augustana College, and Living Proof Exhibit.
The Des Moines-based Children’s Cancer Connection offers a free, weeklong camp in June in Boone, Iowa, for kids affected by cancer. The disease afflicts more than 13,500 children each year in the U.S. and the Children’s Cancer Connection strives to offer support, education and recreation for the entire family for the entire journey, according to childrenscancerconnection.org.
Anderson’s daughter Katie went on the summer camp in 2007, and her son Blake started going when he was 8, and is in his eighth year in the program.
“They encourage the siblings to go,” she said. “They support the whole family, the whole journey. They did not turn us away.”
After 2018’s ride, Anderson formed Katie’s Club as a registered nonprofit organization. It accepts charitable donations and holds events throughout the year.
“We have hopes as we continue to grow, we can do things throughout the Quad-Cities,” Anderson said of Katie’s Club.
Registration for Tour de Brew QC will cost $40 until April 15, and after that, the cost will increase to $50. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.