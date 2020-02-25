Tour de Brew QC cycling benefit has new features for 2020

The 7th annual Tour de Brew QC is set for Saturday, May 2, and the fundraising bicycle ride will boast several new features.

Since 2014, the event has raised more than $100,000 for cancer programs in the area. People come from all over the country to take part, said organizer Tina Anderson of Bettendorf, whose 13-year-old daughter, Katie, died in 2007 from an inoperable brain-stem tumor, leaving her wanting to give back to other families affected by cancer.

“I would say 98% of people who ride have a connection to cancer — a family member or friend,” Anderson said this week. “They’re out there riding for somebody; they come out and ride for someone who can’t.”

In 2018, 563 riders took part, an all-time high, Anderson said. Last year’s flooding had an effect on the numbers; Tour de Brew was postponed to May 25, and 385 riders participated.