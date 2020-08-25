Tour of damaged Czech Village highlights aid after derecho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — She lost trees, roofs and windows on her properties, but Mary Kay Novak McGrath hasn’t lost her optimism for recovery and restoration in Cedar Rapids’ historic Czech Village.

“I think we have to be, you know, we have to be optimistic,” she said after leading a walking tour Tuesday morning of Czech Village for Gov. Kim Reynolds and Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza.

Novak apologized for how good the 16th Street SW strip of the neighborhood looked because “people took it upon themselves to get everything cleaned up” in the wake of the Aug. 10 derecho.

Carranza noticed and was impressed by the cleanup efforts as well as Iowans’ “resiliency and adaptation.”

“I know you were devastated based on the corn crops and the fatalities as well as many of the electrical power issues, but (businesses) are functioning,” she said. “So I’m very encouraged. Sure it’s devastation. Sure it’s overwhelming here. It’s a one-two punch. It’s three punches — a civil unrest and the natural disaster and then there’s also the COVID-19. Even with that, they’ve retained their employees and they are open for business in many cases.”