The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of a tow truck driver killed early Monday in a collision on Interstate 80.

Authorities identified him as Mark Muske, 52, of Davenport.

The crash occurred at 2:07 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 302, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. A 2015 Jeep patriot hit the tow truck driver, who was helping a broken-down bus on the side of the road. The collision site is just east of Middle Road in Bettendorf.

The driver was outside the tow truck, the report states.

Two other adults were injured during the collision, according to the state patrol. The report did not specify how seriously the two were hurt or where they were at the site when the crash occurred.

The updated report said no one was on the bus at the time of the collision. It stated that the driver of the Jeep was unknown as of late Tuesday morning.

The investigation continued and charges were expected, the report states.