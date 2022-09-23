Towers on old I-74 likely to be blown up

Most of the old twin spans of the I-74 bridge will be dismantled piece-by-piece, but a plan is pending approval for the use of explosives to take down certain sections.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, recently announced the superstructure will not be blown out of the water, but added that some explosives will be used.

Specific plans must be approved by the DOT, which will review those details in 2023, said I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan.

"We do not have details on the use of explosives just yet, but the contractor has stated they plan to use explosives on select areas, including the cables and towers," Ryan said.

The towers are the tall, green steel structures that flank the Mississippi River's navigation channel and support the bridge cables. It is not yet known whether the concrete bases that rise from the riverbed and anchor the towers will be included in the explosion plans.

"We will have more information next year after the DOT has reviewed and approved the contractor’s methods for using explosives," Ryan said.

The bulk of the superstructure will be dismantled in order to limit the amount of debris that must be retrieved from the river while minimizing the impact on endangered mussels and the overall environment.

Helm Civil, which was awarded a $23 million demolition contract, currently is breaking up concrete on the bridge decks. When materials such as steel beams are dismantled, they will be lowered onto barges for removal, according to the DOT.

Some plans already are in place and meet certain handling rules.

"This area of the Mississippi River is environmentally sensitive and there is criteria the contractor must meet to minimize impacts, such as having methods in place to catch debris," Ryan said. "Silt fences will be installed in various locations to catch debris."

Two decades-old piers on the Illinois side of the river in Moline will remain standing to protect known concentrations of mussels in that area, Ryan said.