Collaboration was the message Tuesday at a town hall in Davenport.
Twenty-two representatives from Quad-City law enforcement, Quad-Cities Harm Reduction, the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services and other organizations agreed partnerships are vital during a town-hall forum Tuesday in the downtown Davenport Public Library. They met for more than two hours to discuss the intersection of HIV, Hepatitis C and substance abuse, and how to best treat people who inject drugs.
The Iowa Department of Public House forum was presented by Heather Smith, outreach education and overdose prevention specialist.
“We’re seeing an increase in overdose deaths because of opioids,” Smith said, adding that overdoses are causing more deaths than murder or vehicle crashes. “This has become a public-health crisis."
“They treat them and street them,” said Kim Brown, president and co-founder of Quad-Cities Harm Reduction. Brown said her son died from a heroin overdose.
Throughout her presentation, Smith stressed the importance of person-centered language. For example, instead of saying "addict" or "junkie," preferable words would be, "a person with a dependence on...."
She added “actionable messaging” instead of “hysteria messaging” is important, and said media reports often use “hysteria messaging.”
“This type of hysteria messaging is persecution of a vulnerable population,” she said.
She advocated harm reduction — strategies directed toward people to reduce harms and risks associated with some behaviors — and provided examples of everyday harm reduction, such as seatbelts and sunscreen. Other harm-reduction strategies include condom-distribution programs, nicotine replacement, medication-assisted treatment, free HIV Hepatitis C testing and needle distributing/recovery programs.
Smith said the number one thing people can do is provide support.
Smith shared several statistics during her presentation. Among those were:
- Scott and Clinton counties are among the top 10 Iowa counties determined to be most at risk for a Hepatitis C/HIV outbreak
- The top 10 Iowa counties determined most at-risk for overdose includes Clinton County.
- In 2018, nearly 80 percent of Iowans younger than 40 diagnosed with Hepatitis C reported injecting drugs.
- In 2017, there were 1,430 persons living with Hepatitis C in Iowa.
- In 2018, there were 2,872 persons living with HIV in Iowa, and 244 were co-infected with Hepatitis C.