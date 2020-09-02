Townhomes OK'd for Devils Glen, Tanglefoot in Bettendorf

A 52-unit townhouse apartment complex will be built at the southeast corner of Bettendorf's Devils Glen Road and Tanglefoot Lane, despite concerns by some city council members that the project appears dense for the 5-acre site.
A site development plan submitted by Dan Dolan Homes, Davenport, was approved Tuesday by the city council because it meets all code requirements of the community commercial district zoning in which it is located.
The project will consist of four two-story buildings of 10 units each and two two-story buildings with six units each. The buildings will be set back 35 feet from Tanglefoot with a landscaped berm in between, and 15 feet from a set of storage buildings to the south, a variance granted in July by the board of adjustment. Stormwater detention will be underground, eventually flowing to a regional retention area to the southeast.
Developer Kevin Dolan said construction could begin in 30 days and be finished in a year.
During discussion at Monday's committee of the whole meeting, several council members said they felt the project was too dense, and there would be no green space for kids to play in or residents to walk their dogs. The project appears to be mostly concrete and rooftops with little green space, they said.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn pointed out that a recreational trail runs along Devils Glen and that Crow Creek Park is three blocks north.
The apartments will receive city garbage and recycling pickup, although typically the city has required private garbage pickup for buildings of more than eight units.
Phloehn said there was no written policy on that and that the city council might want to create one in the future.
The site previously was anticipated for development as commercial retail, and most of the buildings on the east side of Devils Glen in that area are commercial.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.