Townhomes OK'd for Devils Glen, Tanglefoot
A 52-unit townhouse apartment complex will be built at the southeast corner of Bettendorf's Devils Glen Road and Tanglefoot Lane, despite concerns by some city council members that the project appears dense for the 5-acre site.

A site development plan submitted by Dan Dolan Homes, Davenport, was approved last week by the city council because it meets all code requirements of the community commercial district zoning in which it is located.

The project will consist of four two-story buildings of 10 units each and two two-story buildings with six units each. The buildings will be set back 35 feet from Tanglefoot with a landscaped berm in between, and 15 feet from a set of storage buildings to the south, a variance granted in July by the board of adjustment. Stormwater detention will be underground, eventually flowing to a regional retention area to the southeast.

Developer Kevin Dolan said construction could begin in 30 days and be finished in a year.

During discussion at a committee of the whole meeting, several council members said they felt the project was too dense, and there would be no green space for kids to play in or residents to walk their dogs. The project appears to be mostly concrete and rooftops with little green space, they said.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn pointed out that a recreational trail runs along Devils Glen and that Crow Creek Park is three blocks north.

The apartments will receive city garbage and recycling pickup, although typically the city has required private garbage pickup for buildings of more than eight units. 

Phloehn said there was no written policy on that and that the city council might want to create one in the future.

The site previously was anticipated for development as commercial retail, and most of the buildings on the east side of Devils Glen in that area are commercial.

Developers interested in downtown Village Inn site

At least two parties have expressed interest in redeveloping the closed Village Inn property at 1210 State St., Bettendorf, so the city has issued a "request for proposals" due Sept. 30.

The city initially received interest in the property from the current owner for redeveloping the site for "an urban downtown restaurant."

As part of the interest, the owner asked the city to vacate an alley to the north of the site to expand the footprint of the property, providing more parking and to eliminate possible "cut through" traffic.

When the city received interest from another adjacent property owner, it decided to seek formal proposals.

The Village Inn closed during March.

If the city agrees to vacate the alley, the property would command a minimum bid of no less than $1 per square foot, or about $3,721, according to city documents. The city would retain an easement for access to utilities.

A public hearing on the sale has been set for Oct. 6.

'Right in, right out'

Drivers seeking a coffee fix are routinely ignoring "right in, right out" entrances at the city's Starbucks and Dunkin' sites on Middle Road, raising safety concerns.

Ald. Frank Baden, at-large, raised the issue at the city's committee of the whole meeting on Monday, saying he has seen numerous instances of drivers traveling east on Middle Road and making left-hand turns into Dunkin'.

He said he is surprised there have not been crashes there and wondered if a "do not enter" sign, as has been placed at Starbucks to the south, would increase safety.

Ald. Greg Adamson, 4th Ward, said drivers ignore that sign also.

"We just need to no do that anymore," he said.

