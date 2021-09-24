Townsquare Media launches new country radio station in Q-C

US 104.9 made its debut in the Quad-Cities on Friday with a New Country format.
US 104.9 is part of the Townsquare Media Quad-Cities group of stations that includes the Marconi nominated 97X (WXLP), B100 (KBEA), I-Rock 93.5 (KJOC) and ESPN 1170 AM (KBOB).
US 104.9 is rolling commercial-free and playing the New Country the Quad Cities wants from artists like Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Carrie Underwood.
“The Quad-Cities loves country music. And listeners want something new on the radio so we’re going to have some fun!” said Townsquare Media Quad Cities Director of Content Ryan McCredden. “We’ll play much more music and we have lots of ways for fans to connect to their favorite artists on the air at 104.9FM, online at US1049QuadCities.com and with the US 104.9 app.”
US 104.9, like many other businesses, is now hiring.
Quad-City Times