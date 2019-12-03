Toys for Tots moves into former KONE building

Heritage Church will partner again with the Quad-Cities Toys for Tots drive by providing operational and storage space for the toy drive.

The Marine Corps-led program will use the BridgePointe 485 facility at 1 Montgomery Drive in downtown Moline for registration, storage, staging, and distribution.

Toys for Tots distributed toys to more than 2,700 families from BridgePointe 485 in 2018. The toy drive accepts new, unwrapped toy donations at various locations throughout the Quad-Cities.

Families can register as recipients through Dec. 7.

Heritage has congregations in Bettendorf and, in Illinois, Rock Island, Kewanee and Moline.

