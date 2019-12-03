You are the owner of this article.
Toys for Tots moves into former KONE building

121217-TOYS-FOR-TOTS-007

In this Dec. 2017 file photo, Captain Anthony Banks, left, takes a box of toys into a trailer as First Sergeant Andrew Suthers walks out to grab another at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Local marines accepted a donation of toys on behalf of children in our community collected by the casino.

 Quad-City Times file photo

Heritage Church will partner again with the Quad-Cities Toys for Tots drive by providing operational and storage space for the toy drive.

The Marine Corps-led program will use the BridgePointe 485 facility at 1 Montgomery Drive in downtown Moline for registration, storage, staging, and distribution.

Toys for Tots distributed toys to more than 2,700 families from BridgePointe 485 in 2018. The toy drive accepts new, unwrapped toy donations at various locations throughout the Quad-Cities.

Families can register as recipients through Dec. 7.

Heritage has congregations in Bettendorf  and, in Illinois, Rock Island, Kewanee and Moline.

