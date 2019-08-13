Toys For Tots Coordinator Staff Sgt. Cameron Goss, with the U. S. Marine Corps on Rock Island Arsenal, seeks a warehouse for this year's Toys for Tots campaign.
A warehouse of 30,000 to 50,000 square feet is needed from Sept. 29-Jan. 15, 2020. The facility must be heated, with bathrooms, truck access and a large parking lot to accommodate more than 200 vehicles on distribution days. 200+ vehicles for distribution day
The donated space is a tax deduction. Toys for Tots will get insurance coverage for the building.
To contact Goss, call 603-340-5648 or cameron.goss@usmc.mil