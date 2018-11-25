I-80 near West Branch, IA already seeing snow accumulation on the road per @iowadot snow plow camera. Transition continues to slowly move east. have already seen a few flakes mix in at the office. #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/TyNezTFQRB— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 25, 2018
10:24 a.m. The Figge Art Museum has canceled activities for today.
While rain continues across much of eastern IA/northwest IL, the transition to a mix/all snow is not far to the west! #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/wL2EqOmjXy— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 25, 2018
Winds will begin to pick up across the region as we head into the early afternoon. By late afternoon/early evening, winds gusts around 40 MPH will be possible! #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/Mlv1drgqXc— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 25, 2018
Rain now beginning to mix with/change to snow over Pella, Grinnell and Oskaloosa. Transition not far away from Iowa City and points west. #iawx— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 25, 2018
it's a similar picture across the board w/ many @iowadot snow plow cameras across southwest IA. Roads are quickly becoming snow covered as snow moves east! #iawx pic.twitter.com/oYS7nuYBhq— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 25, 2018