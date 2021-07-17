Tradition of Quad-City Times Bix 7 charms sponsors

"The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is a traditional highlight of living in the Quad-Cities. We live here, work here and Genesis Health System is based here.

"Events like the Quad-City Times Bix 7 don't exist or survive without sponsorships and wide community support. We're proud to be part of a nationally recognized event.''

One way to keep runners out of the Genesis medical tent is to keep them in training and hydration, courtesy of Iowa American Water, which sponsors the Bix at 6 training runs leading up to the race and supplies water along the route.

"We are also excited about the return of the in-person Bix 7 events and what that ultimately means for our community as we emerge from the COVID-19 public health emergency. As always, our employees will be on the front lines helping with set up in the days’ prior to the Street Festival and along the Bix 7 course and also at the finish line with our water hydration station and water arch — quenching thirsts and cooling off participants," said Lisa Reisen, manager of external affairs for Iowa American Water, a Gold Medal Sponsor of the Bix.

Whether supplying popsicles, chicken sandwiches, medical care, water or the multitude of other important methods of support, the Bix sponsors have demonstrated their loyalty and devotion to the race over several decades.