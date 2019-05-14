{{featured_button_text}}
Central Park crash

These two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon at W. Central Park Avenue and Washington Street in Davenport.

 Linda Cook

At 1 p.m.: There is a multi-vehicle crash at Central Park Avenue and Washington Street.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Times reporter Linda Cook is on the scene. 

More information as it becomes available.

