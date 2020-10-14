Traffic alert: Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline

Quad-City Times
The investigation into a boating crash in LeClaire that killed two people is being shared with the Scott County Attorney.
In the past four months, Deere & Company has begun restructuring its business to become leaner, more nimble and more focused on the use of…
Man is charged with with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child.
Don Wachal loved stock car racing. But there was one rule the long-time owner of Davenport's Filling Station had to follow.
A Des Moines-based community action group has filed an ethics complaint against a Scott County lawmaker.
Eleven people at Bettendorf Health Care Center were evacuated after a fire broke out in the west wing around 9:32 a.m. Saturday.
One man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport police said.
Less than a month after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was asked to expedite its decision on whether to approve the Quad-Cities and two othe…
