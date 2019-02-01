Try 1 month for 99¢
Road Closed, Detour Signs
John Schultz

Two water main breaks are causing detours on two major streets in Davenport and Bettendorf.

In Davenport, there's a water main break on Jersey Ridge Road near Eisenhower Elementary School.

Jersey Ridge is closed between Garfield and 31st streets.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible as there is lots of ice on the roadway.

Also, Bettendorf has now closed 18th Street near Parkway Drive after a water main break earlier this morning.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags