Traffic alert: Middle Road in Bettendorf
Traffic alert: Middle Road in Bettendorf

  Updated
Bettendorf police say that Middle Road is currently shut down between Devils Glen Road and 23rd Street for an investigation into a crash with injuries.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

