Traffic alert: Middle Road in Bettendorf

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Bettendorf police say that Middle Road is currently shut down between Devils Glen Road and 23rd Street for an investigation into a crash with injuries.
Drivers should use alternate routes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter