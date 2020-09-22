 Skip to main content
Traffic alert: Overturned semi in Moline

Detour sign

At noon: Drivers will want to avoid River Drive near 23rd Street in Moline for the next several hours.

Crews will be working to upright a semi tractor trailer that overturned earlier today.

During this time, the westbound lanes will be closed.

The road is expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

