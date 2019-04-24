UPDATED: According to Davenport police, a Chevy Suburban was west bound on I-80 exiting to I-74 east on the ramp when it left the roadway and rolled. The driver (adult male) and front passenger (adult male) both sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
It is believed a medical condition with the driver may be a contributing factor to the crash.
The Davenport Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.
