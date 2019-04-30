At 7:15 a.m.: Illinois State Police report that District 7 Troopers are on the scene of a rolled over semi-crash on I-280 westbound between the I-74 spur and the Milan exit (exit 15).
No injuries have been reported.
Drivers traveling the area should expect traffic delays as they move through the emergency scene.
Drivers also are reminded to slow down and mover over for emergency and maintenance vehicles.
It is also illegal for drivers to operate a phone within 500 feet of an emergency scene. This would include video recording or taking pictures while operating a vehicle.