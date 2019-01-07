Try 1 month for 99¢
Bettendorf crash
Buy Now

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Middle Road in Bettendorf.

 Kevin Schmidt

Crash involves Medic Ambulance.

Middle Road in Bettendorf is closed at this hour between 14th Street and Parkway Drive because of a serious crash.

Detours are in place.

More to follow as details become available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
2
0

Tags