People were transported to the hospital after a two vehicle accident at Parkway and Middle Road, Bettendorf.— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 7, 2019
Crews clean debris from the scene of an accident at Parkway and Middle Road, Bettendorf. pic.twitter.com/fiaPfmAWhP— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 7, 2019
Crews clean debris from the scene of an accident at Parkway and Middle Road, Bettendorf. pic.twitter.com/mZROEeEi4b— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 7, 2019
Crash involves Medic Ambulance.
Wails can be heard coming from the scene of an accident near Olympia Drive and Middle Road, Bettendorf. pic.twitter.com/RO41tdHALj— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 7, 2019
Middle Road in Bettendorf is closed at this hour between 14th Street and Parkway Drive because of a serious crash.
Detours are in place.
An ambulance leaves the scene of an accident near Olympia Drive and Middle Road, Bettendorf.— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 7, 2019
