{{featured_button_text}}
High water sign

• U.S. 67 is closed until further notice at Territorial Road in LeClaire because of rising  Mississippi River floodwaters, according to the Iowa DOT.

A detour is in place, drivers are advised to follow the signs.

• In Illinois, Illinois 92 from Turkey Hollow Road to the Centennial Expressway in Rock Island County is closed due to water on the pavement.

• Illinois 92 is also closed due to flooding from 140th Street W near Andalusia to north of Illinois 192/92. A detour has been posted, drivers are advised to follow the signs.

• Illinois 84, 1 mile south of Garden Plain Road to 1 mile north of Albany is closed due to flooding. A detour is in place, drivers are advised to follow the signs.

 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0