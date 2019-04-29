• U.S. 67 is closed until further notice at Territorial Road in LeClaire because of rising Mississippi River floodwaters, according to the Iowa DOT.
A detour is in place, drivers are advised to follow the signs.
• In Illinois, Illinois 92 from Turkey Hollow Road to the Centennial Expressway in Rock Island County is closed due to water on the pavement.
• Illinois 92 is also closed due to flooding from 140th Street W near Andalusia to north of Illinois 192/92. A detour has been posted, drivers are advised to follow the signs.