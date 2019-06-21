The city of Rock Island reports that beginning Monday 14th Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic at 38th Street in order to construct new pedestrian access ramps, curbing and storm sewer.
Two-way traffic on 38th Street and eastbound 14th Avenue traffic will be permitted. Vehicle and pedestrian access to all businesses along 14th Avenue and 38th Street will not be interrupted.
Work is expected to be completed and the road reopened by July 12.
The main detour of westbound traffic will be south on 44th Street and then west on 18th Avenue to 30th Street and then north on 30th Street back to 14th Avenue. See diagram.
Drivers and pedestrians are reminded that the 38th Street and 18th Avenue resurfacing projects are ongoing and to reduce their traveling speed, exercise caution and expect potential delays due to the construction work.
Two of the city’s major north-south arterial streets: 17th Street and 30th Street will remain open and free of construction activities during this project.
Pedestrian traffic will be maintained at all times during construction along at least one side of the roadway.