Update: Police have reopened both lanes of Illinois bound I-74 traffic following multiple crashes on the interstate.
It's going to take a while before traffic is again flowing smoothly.
At last report, traffic was backed up past Spruce Hill Drive.
According to scanner traffic at least 9 vehicles were towed from the scene.
It's amazing how such a little snow can throw the morning commute in the Quad-Cities into such turmoil. Scene: I-74 at Spruce Hills. Waiting for I-74 to clear up in downtown Bettendorf after multi-crashes. #qctimes #qcttraffic. I-74 into Ill. has been closed for more than an hour pic.twitter.com/1h3oAbpElD— rick rector (@rrector1217) November 9, 2018
At 7 a.m.: Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on Illinois bound Interstate 74 at Grant Street in Bettendorf.
As many of 20 vehicles may be involved, with a least one person trapped inside their vehicle, according to scanner traffic.
The bridge is reported to be slick.
Drivers should avoid the area.