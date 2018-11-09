Try 1 month for 99¢
Traffic alert: Illinois bound I-74 bridge closed in Bettendorf

Update: Police have reopened both lanes of Illinois bound I-74 traffic following multiple crashes on the interstate.

It's going to take a while before traffic is again flowing smoothly.

At last report, traffic was backed up past Spruce Hill Drive.

According to scanner traffic at least 9 vehicles were towed from the scene.

At 7 a.m.: Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on Illinois bound Interstate 74 at Grant Street in Bettendorf.

As many of 20 vehicles may be involved, with a least one person trapped inside their vehicle, according to scanner traffic.

The bridge is reported to be slick.

Drivers should avoid the area.

