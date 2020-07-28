Traffic Alert: Water main break on River Drive in Davenport

Return to homepage ×
At 6:30 a.m., Tuesday: Police squads have blocked off E. 3rd Street and River Driver near the Quad-City Times building in Davenport after a water main break sprung up in the intersection.
Pavement has buckled and water is flowing across River Drive as well as E. 3rd Street.
Drivers should take another route to avoid possible delays.
Quad-City Times
Tags
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Followed notifications
