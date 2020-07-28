You are the owner of this article.
Traffic Alert: Water main break on River Drive in Davenport
Traffic Alert: Water main break on River Drive in Davenport

Water main leak

Drivers should avoid the intersection of River Drive and E. 3rd Street as a water main break is slowly traffic.

 Rick Rector

At 6:30 a.m., Tuesday: Police squads have blocked off E. 3rd Street and River Driver near the Quad-City Times building in Davenport after a water main break sprung up in the intersection.

Pavement has buckled and water is flowing across River Drive as well as E. 3rd Street.

Drivers should take another route to avoid possible delays.

Quad-City Times​

