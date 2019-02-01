Two water main breaks are causing detours on two major streets in Davenport and Bettendorf.
In Davenport, there's a water main break on Jersey Ridge Road near Eisenhower Elementary School.
Jersey Ridge is closed between Garfield and 31st streets.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible as there is lots of ice on the roadway.
Jersey Ridge Road is closed between Garfield Street and 31st Street due to water main break issues. Please avoid the area if possible. #StaySafeDavenport pic.twitter.com/DQTCdDyWj8— Davenport IA Police (@DavenportPolice) February 1, 2019
Also, Bettendorf has now closed 18th Street between Parkway Drive and Lincoln Road after a water main break earlier this morning.
Repair crews are on the scene.
Drivers should take an alternate route.