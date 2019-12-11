Traffic alert: Westbound I-280 closed at Locust Street

Traffic alert: Westbound I-280 closed at Locust Street

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
I-280 crash

I-280 westbound is closed to traffic after a crash earlier this morning near the Locust Street exit.

 Linda Cook
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News