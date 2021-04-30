 Skip to main content
Traffic closures coming to Davenport starting May 2
topical

traffic cones

Davenport will be seeing multiple road closures due to construction starting May 2.

Major restrictions to note:

  • Kimberly Rd will have periodic overnight lane reductions beginning Sunday, May 2 through Friday, May 28.
  • Locust St will be restricted to one westbound lane from Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7 at Washington and from Harrison to Ripley.
  • Division at 49th St will be restricted to one lane in each direction on Monday, May 3.
  • The 600 Block of E Locust will be down to one lane in each direction on Thursday, May 6.

Previous neighborhood projects are ongoing, but no new projects are being added this week. All other street closures and lane reductions can be found at this link.

Tags

