Traffic pattern change takes effect in Moline as part of I-74 project
A traffic pattern change will go into effect Thursday, Jan. 9, in Moline as part of the Interstate 74 bridge construction project.

Eastbound I-74 traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. The eastbound traffic will continue toward John Deere Road.

The Avenue of the Cities exit ramp will be closed on eastbound I-74. Drivers needing to get to Avenue of the Cities will have to take the 7th Avenue exit and then take the eastbound I-74 on-ramp to continue on to Avenue of the Cities.

Southbound 19th Street will remain closed but is expected to reopen later this year.

This map shows the traffic pattern changes taking effect today along the Interstate 74 corridor in Moline as part of the I-74 Bridge construct…

