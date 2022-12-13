 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Traffic signal repair to begin in Moline on Wednesday

  • 0

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14, a contractor will be working on a traffic signal repair in Moline. 

The repair will take place at the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities, west of Interstate 74. The signals will be on red flash, meaning a four-way stop, while crews work. 

The work is expected to last about two days. Drivers should anticipate delays. 

— Grace Kinnicutt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News