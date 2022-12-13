Traffic signal repair to begin in Moline on Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14, a contractor will be working on a traffic signal repair in Moline.
The repair will take place at the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities, west of Interstate 74. The signals will be on red flash, meaning a four-way stop, while crews work.
The work is expected to last about two days. Drivers should anticipate delays.
— Grace Kinnicutt
Grace Kinnicutt
