Trail offers little-known eagle watching spot in Milan

If you enjoy eagle watching, but want to get away from the crowds at Lock and Dams 14 and 15, head to Milan.

There's a lesser-known path north of Eriksen Chevrolet that can draw as many as 15 eagles.

Here's how to find it. Park at the trail head next to Subway, 313 W. 1st Ave W, and hike east along the paved Rock River Trail atop Milan’s levee toward the primitive path that starts by Mill Creek. The 1.6-mile loop runs between the Hennepin Canal and the Rock River and winds west toward, below and around the U.S. 67 bridge.

It's about a mile west of the Steel Dam (Lock 30).

Milan maintains the path, which is popular among hikers, dog walkers and fat-tire bikers.

Volunteer crews, along with the Village of Milan, completed a 1.6-mile loop trail this fall that provides a path for people between the Hennepin Canal and the Rock River in Milan.

