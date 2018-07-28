A train clipped a vehicle on the tracks near Fourth Street and River Drive Saturday morning following the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
No one was injured, the Scott County Sheriff's office said.
It was not clear how much damage was caused to the vehicle.
It happened about 9:30 a.m., at the tracks near the Bix 7 after-party in the parking lot of the Quad-City Times.
Just before 11 a.m., a second train was stopped on the track in the same area, which prevented runners and spectators from reaching their vehicles in an area behind the tracks.
No other information was available as of 11:15 a.m.
Police during the Bix 7 in 2016 responded after a train hit a vehicle near East River Drive and 3rd Street.
In that case, an 18-year-old man was driving a small passenger car northbound through the track and failed to yield to the train, which stuck the car's rear passenger side.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and treated for minor injuries.