A Canadian Pacific locomotive partially derailed on the Government Bridge at about noon Wednesday, and the bridge and Rock Island Arsenal Davenport Gate have been closed until further notice.
According to a press release from the Arsenal, the lock also is closed to barge traffic because the swing span cannot be moved.
Railroad officials said they must bring a crane from one of two remote locations to put the train back on the tracks, and the recovery could take up to eight hours, the release said.
The rail cars attached to the locomotive were decoupled and moved to Rock Island. There were no leaks of cargo or hazardous materials, the release said.