Six months before he died, the Rev. Marvin Mottet of Davenport wrote a letter to the editor of the Quad-City Times.
The life-long activist for social justice knew his time was nearing an end and it pained him to consider how much work still needed to be done on urgent issues such as poverty, immigration, racial equality and climate change.
"I wish I had the energy of my youth to take on this challenge," the 86-year-old priest wrote. He implored those younger than himself to step up.
"Take advantage of every day you are blessed with good health," he wrote. "Make a difference and use whatever power you have to make your voice heard.
"Use your power while you have it."
Shortly after his funeral in September of 2016, several people who had been inspired by his leadership gathered to discuss how to best preserve his legacy.
Out of those conversations was born the Mottet Leadership Institute, a program that trains people to be more powerful and effective in promoting social justice change, said Leslie Kilgannon, one of the organizers and executive director of the Scott County Housing Council.
The inaugural session was held last year, graduating 38 people, and the second will begin Friday-Saturday, Sept. 14-15. Participants attend eight, all-day sessions once a month from September through April, skipping December. Instruction is held at the St. Vincent Center of the Catholic Diocese of Davenport, which donates the space. The course costs $400, but scholarships are available for those who can't afford that, Kilgannon said.
The training is conducted by staff from the Gamaliel Foundation of Chicago, an organization that provides training and consultation and develops strategies for its affiliated congregation-based community organizations throughout the country.
Kilgannon went through the training in her early 30s and found it to be a "life-changing, transformational experience."
"I was unclear about being powerful," she said. "A lot of barriers are, frankly, those we put in front of ourselves. I wrestled with being 'nice.'"
By stepping out and speaking up, "you risk people not liking you," she said.
Former President Barack Obama was a Gamaliel organizer, and his church was part of it network, Kilgannon said. An internet search for "Gamaliel" will produce numerous pieces critical of the foundation's training, using words such as "socialism" and "stealth tactics," but Kilgannon disagrees.
"Gamaliel teaches empowering the disenfranchised, and that is in keeping with Christ's teaching," she said.
Those involved in the creation of the institute include representatives of the Diocese of Davenport, Quad-City Interfaith, St. Ambrose University and the MetroCom 4019 branch of the NAACP.
Here are three people who took the course in its first year and what they said about it.
* The Rev. Ralph Kelly, 55, president of P.U.N.C.H, People Uniting Neighbors and Churches, comprised of seven historic churches in Davenport's Hilltop area, and community minister at First Baptist Church, 1401 Perry St.
"It opened my eyes considerably," Kelly said of the training. While he grew up steeped in matters relating to social justice through his mother, Vera Kelly, longtime president of the MetroCom branch of the NAACP, and is familiar with religious leaders across the denominations, the institute widened his scope, he said.
He learned about issues facing other people and other ways to approach them.
Kelly has served for four years on the board of the Hilltop Campus Village, but as a result of the leadership training, he has moved beyond promoting the business side of the area to helping the people who live there.
His specific interest is helping people transition from being renters to homeowners. Not only will owning a home help them, but it will promote stability in the neighborhood and give the owners a stake in their schools, he said.
He has worked one-on-one with 25 people, helping them with budgeting, taking them to banks and helping them to complete forms so they can apply for loans, he said.
* Emilyne Slagle, 33, of Blue Grass, a full-time mom, member of the Blue Grass City Council, and part-time manager of the annual NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness) Walk. She also was a candidate for the Scott County Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Because of her own childhood experiences, Slagle's No. 1 personal social justice issue is making sure all children receive the services they need to thrive.
Slagle was born into a home of drug-addicted and abusive parents, living in foster care until her parents' rights were terminated when she was 10, and she was adopted. Her new parents were mental health professionals who also adopted her two biological siblings and four other children from other families, all of whom had special needs.
Because her siblings were adopted by parents who recognized the need for special resources and knew how to get them, her siblings got help. But many children aren't that fortunate.
"Children are the only people in the United States who aren't even deemed people by the U.S. Constitution," Slagle said. "We need a system, we need to take care of our children."
She cites two big "takeaways" from the institute; the first is the need to build a network of powerful people around you, and the second is that it isn't enough to be upset and angry about a given condition. You need to act, to do something about it, she said.
Her work in the Quad-Cities has included organizing the Quad-Cities Equity Rally, one of thousands of women's marches held around the country the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2017. The march attracted so many people to a labor hall in Bettendorf that there wasn't even standing room.
She since has helped organize the March for Your Life in March in response to gun violence and the Families Belong Together rally in June to protest the separation of children from parents at the border with Mexico.
• Gary Susich, 65, Davenport, an advocate for people who are impoverished and/or homeless, a situation he found himself in for three years after he lost his 30-year job to an Iowa plant closing.
At the age of almost 60, he was spending his days on the streets and his nights in shelters.
In 2014, he helped begin what became a monthly Homeless Open Mic Project at The Center at St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport, where homeless people and others could gather to share music and poetry.
"It broadened my network and my horizons," Susich said of the leadership training. "I met a lot of people at the institute, people I now work with."
He now serves on the Davenport Housing Commission, and has met people with different journeys — business people, transgender people, religious leaders.
"We have a lot in common with everybody," he said.