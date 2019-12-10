Transformation Grants support Vera French, Transitions, Mercado on Fifth

Two Quad-City nonprofit organizations will receive Transformation Grants from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to expand Quad-City workforce development efforts.
Vera French Mental Health Center and Mercado on Fifth each will receive $100,000 Transformation Grants thanks to donors who give through the Quad-Cities Community Impact Fund at the foundation.
Transformation Grants celebrate and support efforts that benefit multiple organizations or systems, and align with the Community Foundation mission and Q2030 Regional Action Plan to make the Quad-Cities more inclusive and equitable.
“Nonprofits in the Quad-Cities play a vital role in supporting workforce development efforts in the region, and we want to make sure they have the tools to create and sustain initiatives that provide opportunities for people from all walks of life,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation. “These grants are a boost to help them get to that next level for the efforts they support."
Vera French and Transitions
Vera French Mental Health Center will partner with Transitions Mental Health Services to expand employment support for people with severe mental illness.
More than 60 percent of individuals with mental illness want to work, but fewer than 20 percent are employed, Ristau said.
The grant will help the groups expand Transitions’ supported-employment program—now primarily offered in Illinois—to Iowa clients at Vera French. The funding will allow Vera French to have a new staffer at its downtown Davenport access center, and help secure ongoing funding for coming years.
While the grant was awarded to Vera French Community Mental Health Center, Transitions Mental Health Services will provide Vera French staff with essential training and mentoring as part of program development for at least the first year, said Richard K. Whitaker, Jr., CEO of Vera French Community Mental Health Center.
“We are thrilled that two nonprofit organizations that have consistently contributed to the vitality of our region have come together to expand a program that touches one of our most vulnerable populations,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant-making and community initiatives at the Community Foundation. “This speaks to the fact that we are in it together, no matter what corner of the Quad-Cities you are in.”
Mercado on Fifth
Mercado on Fifth, which hosts more than 50 minority-owned businesses in an open-air night market in Floreciente, a low-to-moderate income neighborhood on the western edge of downtown Moline, received the second grant. About 75 percent of Floreciente residents are Hispanic.
The outdoor location is at capacity, and the organization plans to buy and renovate a nearby indoor location for year-round Mercado events and expansion of its business incubation programs, Thompson said.
“The support we’ve received from the Community Foundation will further establish the inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem and cultural destination Mercado on Fifth has created in the Quad-Cities,” said Maria Ontiveras, president, Mercado on Fifth. “The Transformation Grant also will help us secure additional funding from other sources necessary to complete this major expansion project.
Specifically the grant will expedite the building renovation, enabling year-round use of the business incubator and community event space as early as 2020, she said.
“Mercado on Fifth has gone above and beyond since the beginning,” Thompson said. “Besides their fun weekly events, they offer businesses a chance to thrive by providing micro-grants and connecting them to other partners for business training and an opportunity to utilize commercial kitchens without the need to invest in their own kitchen space.”
This is the fifth year the foundation has made Transformation Grants. The first Transformation Grant was made in 2015 to the Scott County Housing Council for homelessness prevention. Since then, $100,000 grants have been awarded to the United Way Women United Born Learning Initiative, Family Resources’ Comprehensive Care Coordination Services Program, Grow Quad Cities for the Q2030 Regional Action Plan, and last year, to the Robert Young Center and Child Abuse Council.
No one can apply for the grant — it comes from the proactive work of the community foundation, Ristau said.