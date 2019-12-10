Transformation Grants support Vera French, Transitions, Mercado on Fifth

The outdoor location is at capacity, and the organization plans to buy and renovate a nearby indoor location for year-round Mercado events and expansion of its business incubation programs, Thompson said.

“The support we’ve received from the Community Foundation will further establish the inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem and cultural destination Mercado on Fifth has created in the Quad-Cities,” said Maria Ontiveras, president, Mercado on Fifth. “The Transformation Grant also will help us secure additional funding from other sources necessary to complete this major expansion project.

Specifically the grant will expedite the building renovation, enabling year-round use of the business incubator and community event space as early as 2020, she said.

“Mercado on Fifth has gone above and beyond since the beginning,” Thompson said. “Besides their fun weekly events, they offer businesses a chance to thrive by providing micro-grants and connecting them to other partners for business training and an opportunity to utilize commercial kitchens without the need to invest in their own kitchen space.”