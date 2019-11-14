A Transgender Day of Remembrance Candlelight Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Hosts will be Quad-Citians Affirming Diversity (QCAD) Out For Good, Family Resources, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, and Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities.
The vigil will honor and remember the lives lost over the last year. Speakers will include the Rev. Jay Wolin, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Quad-Cities and the Rev. Rich Hendricks, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities.
The annual Transgender Day of Remembrance memorializes individuals who have died throughout the world in the previous year because of anti-transgender hatred.
You have free articles remaining.
A tradition inspired by the vigil for Rita Hester, a transgender woman murdered in 1998, the day has become a worldwide rallying point.
The event will address death, murder, transphobia, homophobia, and hate crimes. Advocates from Family Resources will be present to support people through pain this may cause.
For more information, go to QCADOutForGood.org