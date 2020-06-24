Transit fares return July 6

Fares for Metro IL QC, Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transits will be reinstated July 6 on fixed route and paratransit operations.
The fares were suspended March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic and state stay-at-home orders.
On all systems, a one-way adult fare is $1, while a one-way reduced fare for seniors, disabled and students is 50 cents. Children under the age of 5 ride free with a paying adult.
Paratransit one-way fares are $2 for Illinois transit riders, and $1.75 for Iowa transit riders. Personal care attendants ride at no cost on both systems.
In Illinois, cash, monthly passes and single-use tickets will be accepted to ride Metro. Punch passes will no longer be accepted. Passengers may switch out a new or partially punched pass for ticket books:
July 1: Centre Station platform noon – 6 p.m.
July 2: District Station platform 8 – 10 a.m. & 2 – 4 p.m.
July 3: Centre Station platform 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Pointe 1 – 4 p.m.
July 5: Centre Station platform 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
July 6 - 17: at the Centre Station Rider Services counter.
In Iowa, cash, monthly passes, punch passes (Bettendorf), tokens (Davenport) and smart cards (Davenport) will continue to be accepted.
In both Iowa and Illinois, paper transfers throughout the systems will be accepted.
Benefit Access Program, Reduced Fare Program, and other Metro-issued cardholders will have until August 1st to renew expired cards at Centre Station.
In Illinois, Centre Station, District Station and East Pointe Station will reopen on July 6 with limited operating hours:
Monday-Friday: 8 – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 – 5 p.m.
Sunday: 10 – 4 p.m.
In Iowa, the Ground Transportation Center will reopen July 6.
For more information go to: www.MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC or www.cityofdavenportiowa.com, or www.bettendorf.org or Facebook @officialbettendorf.
