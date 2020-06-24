Transit fares return July 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fares for Metro IL QC, Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transits will be reinstated July 6 on fixed route and paratransit operations.

The fares were suspended March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic and state stay-at-home orders.

On all systems, a one-way adult fare is $1, while a one-way reduced fare for seniors, disabled and students is 50 cents. Children under the age of 5 ride free with a paying adult.

Paratransit one-way fares are $2 for Illinois transit riders, and $1.75 for Iowa transit riders. Personal care attendants ride at no cost on both systems.

In Illinois, cash, monthly passes and single-use tickets will be accepted to ride Metro. Punch passes will no longer be accepted. Passengers may switch out a new or partially punched pass for ticket books:

July 1: Centre Station platform noon – 6 p.m.

July 2: District Station platform 8 – 10 a.m. & 2 – 4 p.m.

July 3: Centre Station platform 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., East Pointe 1 – 4 p.m.

July 5: Centre Station platform 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

July 6 - 17: at the Centre Station Rider Services counter.