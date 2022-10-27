Transportation officials narrow field of I-80 bridge improvement plans from seven to four

The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge will not be replaced in its current location, but it still could be demolished, depending on further study.

Officials with the Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation and engineering consultants from Parsons Transportation Group held a third virtual public meeting Thursday for the Interstate 80 bridge study to discuss realignment options and to take public questions and comments.

The group narrowed the field of proposals to improve the I-80 bridge corridor from seven bridge- improvement alternatives to four, along with two I-80/I-88 interchange alternatives.

Bridge alternatives two, three, four and five were recommended to move forward by the group. Plans two and three include building the new bridge 50 feet to the east or west of the existing structure, both of which would not require demolition of the existing bridge.

Alternatives four and five, which would build two side-by-side companion structures 20 feet to the east or west of the existing span, would require bridge demolition.

Tony Pakeltis, with Parsons, said the group found that the first, sixth and seventh alternatives would have created substantial impacts to the area in terms of prime farmland, potential forest habitats and the number of relocations that would be necessary. Replacing the bridge at its existing alignment brought up considerable concern, given the 38-mile detour that would be required throughout the four-year construction period.

"With alternatives two and three, the impacts are similar among the recommended alternatives, and these alternatives are more favorable in terms of constructability and have the least impact on traffic during construction," Pakeltis said. "With alternatives four and five, the impacts are similar amongst the recommended alternatives, and while they do present some challenges in terms of constructability and maintenance of traffic during construction, we determined that these issues did not warrant dismissal at this stage of the study."

Several factors are compelling the project: The I-80 bridge is outdated, increasingly costly to maintain, has a high number of crashes and was designed well below current standards when it was built in 1967.

Only one I-88/I-80 interchange-build alternatives was no longer recommended — an alternative that would have impacted 32 acres of floodplains, 55 acres of prime farmland, potential forest habitat and 55 right-of-way acres. Alternatives A and B would expand the cloverleaf interchange at I-88, and alternative D would create a four-level interchange.

Supporters of the Bison Bridge project — which would turn the current I-80 bridge and surrounding areas into a bison habitat and national park — were encouraged to attend the public meeting, and questions were brought up as to the bridge's viability for the project.

Though supporters of the Bison Bridge proposal have made their presence known in DOT presentations, transportation officials also have made clear that future reuse is a non-starter in decisions related to realignment.

Current and ongoing studies of the best realignment for the bridge take the environment into consideration — human, plant and animal — but the ultimate decision will be based on meeting transportation needs, not future reuses.

Mike Kuehn with the Illinois DOT and other officials reiterated during the Q&A that while they will be looking at possibly adding multi-use pathways to the new bridge further down the line, they are not considering any future developments that don't pertain to the transportation needs of the new bridge corridor.

"A potential Bison Bridge or park is not an existing environmental resource and cannot be used to mitigate any impacts to environmental resources that currently exist," Pakeltis said. "Therefore, use of the existing structure for another purpose is not considered part of this engineering study or the associated environmental analysis and can't be used as a determining factor in the selection of alternatives."

In other words, if the current bridge is demolished, the Bison Bridge proposal is off the table. If it is not, many considerations must be taken into account beyond the scope of the current bridge-use study.