HAMPTON – At Monday’s Hampton board meeting, Supervisor Scott McKay reminded the community that due to the severe temperatures predicted for Wednesday, garbage pickup for the village is being delayed until Thursday.
The board also approved sending McKay to the Illinois Rural Water Association in February at an amount not to exceed $500 for registration, lodging and meals.
Trustees authorized distribution of $500,000 in surplus funds from the special tax allocation fund of the village’s TIF III area and tabled approval both for AT&T’s proposal for alterations to the water tower and regarding quotes for radios for the water. The radios, when installed will allow remote regulation of the tower when needed.