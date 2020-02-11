Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police. ACLU has filed a lawsuit

Butler and the bus driver, Slingerland, said they immediately knew the police were making a big mistake. When the police realized it, too, they said, they took off.

"I'm an old Navy man," said Slingerland, who has been an over-the-road driver for nearly 30 years. "I've seen a lot, but I've never seen anybody screw something up as bad as they did this, especially the first two (officers). None of this makes any sense.

"I have all the respect in the world for police officers, but I wanted to body slam that guy who said what he said about shooting Jaylan."

Slingerland said he is certain it was a Rock Island County sheriff's deputy who put the gun to the 19-year-old's head and threatened to shoot him.

"As far as I was concerned, they were assaulting an innocent victim with deadly force," Slingerland said.

Butler said he knew what was happening was wrong. In fact, at one point, he asked for the badge number of the officer who threatened to kill him. He was ignored, he said.

"Mr. Butler informed at least two defendants (officers) that he wanted to make a complaint," the ACLU lawsuit alleges. "The first defendant ignored him. The second defendant said, 'There's nothing I can do.'