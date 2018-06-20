June 14, 2018
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Travis B. Kresse, 37, of Osceola, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. The visitation will be held on Saturday, June 30, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, located at 3707 Eastern Avenue in Davenport, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., following by a Celebration of Life at 2:30 pm.
He is survived by his wife, Priya, and children: Akash and Ronak of Osceola; his father, Brad (Debbie) Kresse; mother, Elizabeth Alexander; brothers, Michael, Theodore; nieces, Olivia and Nora; nephew, Cameron; grandmother, Elaine Kresse; several cousins, aunts and uncles; and his close friend, Matt Marks and family.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Arthur and Mary Mowat, Samuel Kresse of Davenport; Sue VanCamp of Joshua Tree, California.
Travis was born in Davenport and moved to Glendale, Wisconsin, at the age of 6. He was a lifetime Boy Scout who graduated from Nicolet High School in 1999; the oldest of three children. After high school, he moved to Jackson, Wisconsin, where he was a bartender and a cook at Jo Jo’s restaurant. He later worked at Bed Bath & Beyond in Naples, Florida, and Osceola Foods in Osceola. He was extremely devoted toward family and deeply loved by everyone. As a young child, Travis loved traveling with his grandparents and cousins, exploring different places. He was inquisitive and loved learning about historical events. His favorite sports team was the Green Bay Packers, and he enjoyed listening to a variety of music genres. He was compassionate and willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. He loved watching the Three Stooges, the "Godfather" trilogy; and a variety of other movies. He was an avid fan of Marilyn Monroe and life in general.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.