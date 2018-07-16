An oak tree that killed two people and injured five others when a limb broke away during a Fourth of July celebration showed visible signs of decay.
Daniel Ortiz Mendoza, 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, were killed when the limb fell on a crowd watching the Red White and Boom! fireworks show July 3.
Also injured was Kataivreonna Carter, 21, of East Moline, who was in her third trimester of pregnancy. Carter was taken to Trinity Rock Island where a healthy baby girl was delivered.
According to information from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos, Rock Island County Forest Preserve District Arborist Ben Mills inspected the century-old red oak tree in front of the courthouse two days after the accident.
A Freedom of Information Act request seeking arborist inspections over the past five years included a letter from Mills to Bustos stating a visual inspection by Mills on July 5 showed "the tree displayed signs of die back in several larger diameter limbs which, without conducting a full hazard tree assessment, I cannot fully determine those reasons."
The fallen limb had a circumference of 8 feet, 2 inches at its base and was about 45 feet long. It fell about 25 feet to the ground.
In the letter, Mills said exposed decay was visible on the trunk where the branch came down and had signs of "included bark." Mills said included bark occurs when junctions of co-dominant stems of a tree have a narrow angle union. As a tree grows, the narrow union will essentially fill with bark and create a growing area of structural weakness in the tree.
After the inspection, Mills recommended the tree be removed, noting its location on a busy street with a steady stream of traffic.
"The canopy of this tree also over tops a pedestrian sidewalk to the east and a memorial site to the south where foot traffic is assumed during most daylight hours or business hours," Mills said. "At least two-thirds of the tree's root system is covered by asphalt or cement.
"Due to the age of this tree, the visible signs of stress, and the potential destruction of targets — vehicles and pedestrians — it would be in Rock Island County's best interest to remove this tree based on my visual inspection," Mills states.
Rock Island County paid $1,200 to haul away the limb. Ace Tree Service of Bettendorf was contracted to remove the tree July 9. The total cost of crane rental and tree removal was $6,037.50.
Documents also show a maple tree was removed from the east side of the courthouse, near the location of the oak tree, in May 2015 at a cost of $950. In June 2015, $700 was paid to remove limbs from sycamore trees near the sidewalks, parking lot and monument.
There are no documents included in the request showing the oak tree involved in the accident was inspected in the last five years.
Bustos said there was no indication the oak tree had signs of decay.
"I know it was an old tree, but it looked healthy," Bustos said. "We do periodic tree trimming. I think there's some misconception of tree certification, but that doesn't exist."
Of the accident, Bustos said, "It was tragic, I wish it had never happened."
A second oak tree, located not far from the first tree already taken down, was removed Saturday. Bustos said Mills also recommended its removal due to "root issues and iron deficiency."
Bustos said Raney Tree Care removed it at a cost of $2,090.
On Monday, a memorial of flowers, pinwheels and American flags remained at the site of the oak tree that caused the deaths of Mendoza and Anderson.