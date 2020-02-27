Trends: There are now six burlesque troupes in the Quad-Cities. Meet Mary Quite Contrary, founder of the newest one, Mary Quite Contrary's House of Burlesque

Mary Francis is colorfully contrary.
From dropping out of high school to become a hair stylist, to dyeing her hair bright red, to 10 years of dancing burlesque, the fun-loving, 30-year-old Rock Island native continues to blaze trails. Co-founder of the Quad-Cities’ first burlesque troupe, Francis (who performs as Mary Quite Contrary) has formed a new group, Mary Quite Contrary's House of Burlesque, debuting at the Spotlight Theatre, Moline, Saturday, March 7.
“It took a lot to get used to, since I had no performance background,” Francis said from her studio in the former Johnson School at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. “I was only 19, 20 when I started. I was so young and I was so self-conscious about everything.”
“That’s why I love it now, because of the body positivity,” she said. “I teach so many workshops and classes; that’s my main focus — loving yourself, loving your body unconditionally.”
Burlesque promotes acceptance of everyone, regardless of age, gender, race, shape or size.
“When you do burlesque, you’re being so vulnerable. You’re owning 100 percent of your own truth,” Francis said. “It’s to show other people who are self-conscious themselves, to show someone who looks like them is up there doing it — to show we do live in a world where we only see certain sizes on TV, and that’s so unrealistic.”
Shayla Weinbrandt (whose burlesque name is Sassy La Shay) is a 48-year-old mother of three, and envied women in burlesque shows she saw over the years, wishing she was brave enough to do it.
“I had body issues. Three years ago, I decided to enroll in the Bottoms Up School of Burlesque,” she said. “It was time to do something for myself -- my kids were pretty much grown…I was kind of lost not having kids to run all over to practices and games and lessons and tournaments. So I did the school and absolutely fell in love with the love and acceptance of the local burlesque community.
“It made me feel so good about myself, and boosted my confidence,” Weinbrandt said.
Blazing a trail
Francis left high school to attend beauty school at Capri College, where she met Red Perreze (now co-owner of Abernathy’s), who got her into burlesque. They both have blazing red hair. Francis has been red 11 years; she’s naturally blonde.
“I did red one day, and I just liked it ever since," she said.
She's currently a stylist and manager at Salon Envy in Davenport, off Harrison.
“I love how it lets you be an artist," she said. "All the coloring and different stuff you can do. I love that it’s its own little art form.”
You have free articles remaining.
She’s had her Mary Quite Contrary character for 10 years, since co-founding Burlesque Le Moustache in 2010.
“For lack of a better word, I’d describe her as a boss-ass bitch — very confident, more stern, wears black,” Francis said of her Mary Quite Contrary persona.
Francis co-founded Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque in 2011, and started performing in 2012 at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Bottoms Up started a burlesque school in 2016, and have typically done bi-monthly shows.
Bottoms Up did more theater-style burlesque, scripted, like a play with burlesque in it, compared to Le Moustache, which was more traditional burlesque acts, with an emcee.
She's done burlesque all over the country. On Valentine’s Day, she performed with Iowa City’s Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha troupe.
Francis wanted a break from theater burlesque.
“I wanted more a show from when I traveled, I wanted to bring that here,” she said. “Burlesque is so open-window – I want to have performance art, comedians. ... I want more variety. I want a looser script; I don’t want the tight theater.”
“My goal was to create safe place for artists just to be authentically them,” she said. “I want you to create this; I’m going to help guide you along the way, but it’s 100 percent yours.”
“I am beyond excited for Mary's new adventure,” said Ashley Gregory, who founded the burlesque Moonshine Misfits, which typically performs at Rascals, Moline, in 2016. “The new group of faces she has is fantastic. I am a firm believer in the more, the merrier in our creative arts community. Creativity and self-expression heal wounds.”
“Burlesque has kind of taken off in the last few years, which is fantastic,” she said, noting a few other Moonshine performers in early February decided to branch off and form their own group. “Little groups are kind of just popping up everywhere.”
“To express your emotions to the world is very cathartic,” said Gregory, whose stage name is Lilith St. Scream. “Art, to me, is therapy. I always pride myself, with Moonshine, everybody is equal; everybody brings something different.”
At the Spotlight (and its first burlesque), expect a huge variety – all different shapes, sizes, ages, drag queens and kings, people who’ve never performed in the area before.
Like many burlesque troupes, Mary Quite Contrary aims to give back to the community, as it did with a Feb. 13 “Period Party” in Rock Island, to collect donated, unused menstruation products for Argrow's House in Davenport, as well as local women's shelters.
“I am so excited for our new troupe, and am so excited about doing charity work and giving back to the community,” Weinbrandt said. “I am a social worker, so community involvement is very important to me.”