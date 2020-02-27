Trends: There are now six burlesque troupes in the Quad-Cities. Meet Mary Quite Contrary, founder of the newest one, Mary Quite Contrary's House of Burlesque

“My goal was to create safe place for artists just to be authentically them,” she said. “I want you to create this; I’m going to help guide you along the way, but it’s 100 percent yours.”

“I am beyond excited for Mary's new adventure,” said Ashley Gregory, who founded the burlesque Moonshine Misfits, which typically performs at Rascals, Moline, in 2016. “The new group of faces she has is fantastic. I am a firm believer in the more, the merrier in our creative arts community. Creativity and self-expression heal wounds.”

“Burlesque has kind of taken off in the last few years, which is fantastic,” she said, noting a few other Moonshine performers in early February decided to branch off and form their own group. “Little groups are kind of just popping up everywhere.”

“To express your emotions to the world is very cathartic,” said Gregory, whose stage name is Lilith St. Scream. “Art, to me, is therapy. I always pride myself, with Moonshine, everybody is equal; everybody brings something different.”​

At the Spotlight (and its first burlesque), expect a huge variety – all different shapes, sizes, ages, drag queens and kings, people who’ve never performed in the area before.