Trial date set for November in Eldridge city administrator suit
Trial date set for November in Eldridge city administrator suit

Lisa Kotter

Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter at a Sept. 28 Eldridge City Council meeting as council members voted 3-2 to end her employment with the city.

 SARAH WATSON

A trial is scheduled for Nov. 9 for Lisa Kotter and the city of Eldridge. 

Kotter, the former city administrator is asking Scott County Court to nullify the city council's 3-2 vote in September that ended her employment with the city. She's also asking for reinstatement and to assess damages.

The trial will be a non-jury trial scheduled to be at the Scott County Courthouse. According to documents submitted this week, the trial is expected to last two days and the dollar amount in controversy is greater than $10,000.

A pre-trial/settlement conference is scheduled for Oct. 6, where attorneys should be prepared to present settlement offers, according to the court filings.

Kotter's petition alleges that council member Brian Dockery had a conflict of interest in voting for Kotter's termination and should have recused himself from the Sept. 28 vote. Kotter had named Dockery, Mayor Marty O'Boyle and building inspector Ray Nees in a gender discrimination complaint in August. 

Without Dockery's vote, the petition states, the decision would have failed on a 2-2 vote.

During the same meeting, a vote to reinstate Kotter failed by the same 3-2 margin. 

A response filed by attorneys for the city of Eldridge and Dockery denied — either outright or based on lack of information or belief — 38 of the 55 points in Kotter’s petition.

Kotter was placed on administrative leave following a complaint against her by Nees alleging sexual harassment. Kotter filed her own complaint alleging gender discrimination. A third-party HR firm, Bettendorf's The Employment Source, investigated the complaints and found both to be unsubstantiated, but concluded that Kotter created a hostile work environment and recommended separation. Kotter and her attorney dispute the conclusion of the report, saying it contains errors and omissions. 

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

