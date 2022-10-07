Trial for man charged in Breasia Terrell killing pushed into next year

Henry Dinkins will stand trial for the kidnap and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2023.

District Court Judge Henry Latham made the decision Friday, granting a request to delay the trial filed by Dinkins' attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese in order to " ... allow them adequate time to prepare." Scott County Attorney Michael Walton filed a resistance to the motion.

Latham set a pretrial date of Nov. 18 and he said he wanted a "definite trial date set by that time."

"I am asking the attorneys to work diligently to be able to select a trial date by that time," Latham added.

The trial was slated to start Oct. 25 in Linn County District Court, with pretrial motions to be held Oct. 24.

Six previous continuances have been granted in the case. Two of those requests were made by Dinkins' defense teams and were not opposed by Walton.

During Friday's hearing, Dinkins told Latham "It is in my best interest to proceed" with the continuance and he trusted the judgment of his attorneys. The Freses are Dinkins' third set of attorneys.

In their motion, Chad and Jennifer Frese argue Dinkins' right to a fair trial and effective counsel would be denied if the continuance was denied. They pointed out in the motion they were appointed to the case April 4 and needed the continuance to work through a large amount of evidence and a number of witnesses yet to be deposed.

The Freses stated in the motion the case is “extraordinarily labor-intensive with many issues,” and the trial “is expected to take three weeks,” and none of the parties would be prejudiced by a continuance. The motion states the County Attorney’s Office has listed about 90 witnesses in support of the trial information.

The motion said depositions were conducted in late June and that the Freses were able to depose about 50 witnesses over three days. Additional depositions still need to be conducted.

The Freses also have been consulting with expert witnesses on several issues, according to the motion.

“Finding expert witnesses with availability in the relatively short window since the appointment of the undersigned has been challenging,” they said. "Many experts are booked and have been booked for some time due to backlog of cases which remain from COVID.”

“While this case has been pending for some time, the fact remains that the undersigned have been on this case for five and one-half months,” the Freses said in the motion.

In his response to the motion by Dinkins’s attorneys, Walton said by agreement of both parties the trial was scheduled for Oct. 17. That trial was rescheduled to Oct. 24 upon the court’s own motion.

The state, Walton said, “is prepared and ready to proceed to trial on the scheduled date."

Walton said Dinkins’s previous defense attorney did not request depositions of the state’s witnesses, the defense at that time did request and receive “a large volume of documents, video and other discovery material. These items were produced electronically to defense counsel and contained over a terabyte of material.”

Walton added that the Freses deposed 50 witnesses during the week of June 22. At that time the parties agreed to take additional depositions on Aug. 22. That date for depositions, Walton said, was canceled at the request of the defense.

“The State has made it clear to the defense that it will make any suggested date for depositions work,” Walton said in his response. “The State has cooperated with all requests for discovery scheduling and will continue to do so.”

Walton said Breasia’s mother “waited nine months before learning the fate of her missing daughter, then learning her daughter had been murdered. Since the arrest of the defendant, she has waited over one year for justice and resolution of this case.”

He added “ ... the delay will almost certainly cause the necessity for a new prosecution team on a very complex case,” Walton said. “The passing of time may affect the ability to locate witnesses as well as their memories of the event.”

Dinkins is being held without bond in the Marshall County Jail.