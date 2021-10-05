Trick-or-treat hours set in Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport

Moline will hold trick-or-treating from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has released the following guidance for families participating:
• If you think you could have COVID-19 or have been exposed, do not participate in in-person Halloween festivities or give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
• Those trick-or-treating and those handing out candy should try to maintain 6-feet of social distancing and wear face coverings.
• Consider leaving individually wrapped candy on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks or other outdoor spaces.
• Only household members should trick-or-treat together.
• Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.
• Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after handwashing.
Also, Bettendorf and Davenport are seeking entries for their annual Halloween parades.
Both parades are set for Saturday, Oct. 30.
• Bettendorf's parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive.
The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms are available at City Hall, 1609 State St. or online at www.bettendorf.org/register. Questions concerning the parade should be directed to Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell at 563-344-4106.
• Bettendorf’s annual Trick-or-Treat is from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
• Davenport's parade kicks off from 3rd and Pershing streets and continues along 3rd Street to Ripley, where it turns for one block and continues east on 2nd Street back into downtown. It turns north on Iowa Street, and disbands at 3rd and Iowa.
Businesses, nonprofits, youth groups, activity clubs and families are welcome to take part in the parade, at no fee. Political entries are not accepted. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Volunteers are also needed. Contact halloweenparade@davenportiowa.com or call 563-888-2066 for more information.
• Davenport's citywide Trick-or-Treat is 4:30-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
Trick or Treat hours in the City of Moline have been set for Sunday, October 31st from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has released the following guidance for families participating:
· If you think you could have COVID-19 or have been exposed, do not participate in in-person Halloween festivities or give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
· Those trick-or-treating and those handing out candy should try to maintain 6-feet of social distancing and wear face coverings.
· Consider leaving individually wrapped candy on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks or other outdoor spaces.
· Only household members should trick-or-treat together.
· Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.