Trick or treat in Q-C region
Reese Wood runs after receiving candy from Frank and Jean Brown during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.

Here's an expanded list of trick-or-treat times in the Quad-City region. Unless otherwise noted, times are for Saturday, Oct. 31.

IOWA

Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

Bettendorf: (TBK Bank Sports Complex, Trunk or Treat): 2-4 p.m.

Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.

Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.

Camanche: 6-8 p.m.

Clinton: 6-8 p.m.

Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.

Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 25, 1:30-3 p.m.

Davenport (St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, drive-through): Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Durant: 5-7 p.m.

Eldridge: 5-7 p.m.

LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.

Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

McCausland: 4-6 p.m.

Park View: 6-8 p.m.

Princeton: 5-7 p.m.

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walcott: 4:30-7 p.m.

Wilton: 5:30-7 p.m.

West Liberty: 6-8 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Albany: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Alpha: 6-8 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Andover: 5-7 p.m.

Annawan: 5-7 p.m.

Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: 5-7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.

Colona: 5-7 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline (The Rustbelt, 545 12th Ave., hosted by Jennie's Boxcar, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m.

East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat drive-through): 1-4 p.m.

East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 5-6:30 p.m.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: 6-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Galva: 5-7 p.m.

Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.

Geneseo (downtown, city park): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7:30 p.m.

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Matherville: 5-7 p.m.

Milan: 5-8 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Moline (Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat, Stephens Park): Oct. 29, 3-7:30 p.m., $6 per child, Moline residents only. Must register for time slots, 309-524-2424.

Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food): Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.

Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.

New Boston: 5-7 p.m.

Orion: 5-7 p.m.

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Princeton: 5-7 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island (Drive-Through Fright Night, Sunset Park): Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Seaton: 5-7 p.m.

Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Viola: 5-7 p.m.

Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.

