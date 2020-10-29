Trick or treat in Q-C region

Here's an expanded list of trick-or-treat times in the Quad-City region. Unless otherwise noted, times are for Saturday, Oct. 31.
IOWA
Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.
Bettendorf: (TBK Bank Sports Complex, Trunk or Treat): 2-4 p.m.
Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.
Camanche: 6-8 p.m.
Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.
Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 25, 1:30-3 p.m.
Davenport (St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, drive-through): Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Durant: 5-7 p.m.
Eldridge: 5-7 p.m.
LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.
Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
McCausland: 4-6 p.m.
Park View: 6-8 p.m.
Princeton: 5-7 p.m.
Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Walcott: 4:30-7 p.m.
Wilton: 5:30-7 p.m.
West Liberty: 6-8 p.m.
ILLINOIS
Albany: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
Andover: 5-7 p.m.
Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
Cambridge: 5-7 p.m.
Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.
Colona: 5-7 p.m.
Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
East Moline (The Rustbelt, 545 12th Ave., hosted by Jennie's Boxcar, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m.
East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat drive-through): 1-4 p.m.
East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 5-6:30 p.m.
Erie: 5-7 p.m.
Fulton: 6-8 p.m.
Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
Galva: 5-7 p.m.
Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.
Geneseo (downtown, city park): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
Hillsdale: 5-7:30 p.m.
Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
Matherville: 5-7 p.m.
Milan: 5-8 p.m.
Moline: 5-8 p.m.
Moline (Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat, Stephens Park): Oct. 29, 3-7:30 p.m., $6 per child, Moline residents only. Must register for time slots, 309-524-2424.
Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food): Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.
Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.
New Boston: 5-7 p.m.
Orion: 5-7 p.m.
Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
Princeton: 5-7 p.m.
Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
Rock Island (Drive-Through Fright Night, Sunset Park): Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m.
Seaton: 5-7 p.m.
Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.
Silvis: 5-8 p.m.
Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
Viola: 5-7 p.m.
Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.
