Trimble Pointe Cos., Moline, will celebrate the area's first responders with an appreciation event Saturday, Sept. 8.
The family-friendly event will be at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
The event, open to the public, will feature The Dirt Road Rockers performing from 1-4 p.m.
Harris Pizza, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase. A full cash bar also will be available. First responders and their families eat for free.
Admission is $5 and will go to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities and Special Olympics of Illinois. Kids 10 and under are free.
The event is sponsored by the Trimble Pointe Cos., including Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, CityView Celebrations and Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities.