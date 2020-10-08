 Skip to main content
Trinity Bettendorf Project SEARCH earns 2019 Employment Outcome Award
Trinity Bettendorf Project SEARCH earns 2019 Employment Outcome Award

111516-project-search-002

Jack Lack, left, offers tips to intern Colin Stoltenberg at his environmental services job at Trinity Bettendorf in 2016. The hospital and several agencies help special needs students from Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley high schools get on-the-job skills training.

 FILE PHOTO

North Scott Community Schools announced that its Project SEARCH program at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf received a 2019 Employment Outcome Award.

This national award is given by the Project SEARCH national organization to recognize sites with 70-100 percent competitive employment for participants in a given program year. Project SEARCH, Bettendorf, recorded 83.3 percent employment for 2019 program graduates.

The program was the only one in Iowa to earn the award.

Project SEARCH is a work immersion program for students with disabilities based at the hospital. It is a community collaboration between UnityPoint Health-Trinity, North Scott High School, Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf High School, Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Goodwill of the Heartland. The program helps students develop marketable skills and work experience through three internships over a nine month period. The goal of the program is to train interns in job-specific and transferable skills so they can secure meaningful employment.

