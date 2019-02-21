Pancakes, parasols and a party atmosphere will be part of the Trinity Cathedral annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner.
The event will be 5-7 p.m. March 5 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Great Hall, 12th and Brady streets, Davenport.
A free-will offering will be taken. Proceeds will be donated to charity.
The phrase "Shrove Tuesday" comes from the word “shrive,” meaning “to absolve," said the Very Rev. John Horn.
The 15-20 people working behind the scenes will ensure that gluten-free pancakes will be available too, Horn said. Additionally, diners can enjoy sausages and various pancake toppings.
“It’s basically a festival,” Horn said. “The idea is that Lent is a penitential season.”
Just before the 40 days of Lent, the tradition is to use up all of the rich food, including eggs, butter and sausage, and eat whatever they like before eating a more austere diet during Lent. The tradition is called Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday.
“’Shrive’ means to hear confession or forgiveness,” Horn said. The Episcopal Church has a sacramental rite of Reconciliation of a Penitent, when penance is a task assigned to a person who has confessed his or her sins.
Lent begins Wednesday, March 6, and end Thursday, April 18. Easter is Sunday, April 21.
Sometimes diners stick around for the entire event to hear the live music – this year, it will be the Manny Lopez Jazz Ensemble – and enjoy a parasol parade that springs up with those who bring parasols for the occasion a la Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday.
For more information, call 563-323-9989.