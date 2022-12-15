Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences launches new program in Rock Island

Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences is launching a new medical laboratory science program.

The program is designed to prepare students to work in a laboratory setting in a variety of career fields. Classes for the MLS program are scheduled to begin in May 2023 and is the first new program to launch at Trinity College since 2017.

Ten students will be accepted into the program.

Chancellor Tracy Poelvoorde said they are excited to expand educational opportunities as they work towards meeting the healthcare needs of the community.

"We know there's a strong demand for a highly-trained, qualified healthcare workforce and we're proud to offer this advanced program to help get laboratory professionals into the workforce where they can make a difference," Poelvoorde said.

According to Trinity's announcement, medical lab scientists are in high demand as lab diagnostic procedures increase.

Medical Laboratory Sciences Director Stephanie Tieso said medical laboratory scientists play a vital role in healthcare through the early detection and treatment of diseases.

"Medical laboratory scientists are on the forefront of testing and analyzing lab results from patients, and helping physicians interpret those results," Tieso said. "Their work helps physicians decide the best course of action."

Graduates can work in a variety of roles and choose to work in a hospital, clinic, or forensic lab. Graduates can also use their degrees to work in the career fields of infection control, public health, and blood banks.